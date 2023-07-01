6 Benefits of Basil, a panacea for skin and hair. Beyond belief!

It has so many benefits for skin and hair that you won’t be able to do without it! Come and discover all the power of basil below!

Excellent not only in the kitchen, but also as a beauty ingredient! Discover with us all the benefits of basil for skin and hair and prepare these fabulous DIY remedies using leaves fresh Of basil.

All the beneficial power of basil! Here’s how to use it for skin and hair…

Il basil it is not only the aromatic plant symbol of Mediterranean cuisine in summer, but it is also an excellent ingredient beauty full of health benefits skin eh hair. Its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties make it a highly valued natural ingredient in various beauty products. The undisputed protagonist of the kitchen, basil is the indispensable element for sauces, appetizers and much more, in reality however, the basil is regarded in many parts of the world as one plant sacred and magical, able to ward off negativity and to offer itself as an excellent beauty ingredient. Basil contains essential oils that have antibacterial properties, in fact the extract of basil on the skin it can reduce inflammation and even prevent the appearance of pimples. Believe us, after reading this guide of the benefits of basilyou will include this plant in yours as well beauty routine!

Soothing face mask

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory compounds, such as eugenol, the basil can help reduce the redness and the irritation on the skin. It can be useful for soothing sensitive or irritated skin. For example, if you have sunburned you can create a compound that gives you relief by chopping some fresh leaves of basil then mixing them with a teaspoon of honey and a teaspoon of natural yogurt. Apply this mask on cleansed face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This mask will moisturize and soothe her skin, leaving it fresh it’s bright.

Basil face toner

There is nothing better than a good natural tonic! Prepare an infusion of basil pouring boiling water over some fresh basil leaves. Leave to cool and then filter the liquid. Use this tonic natural facial after cleansing to tone and purify the skin. The cooling effect will be really nice on your face!

Basil exfoliating scrub

Obviously, a self-respecting skincare must include an exfoliating scrub! To do it with basil you just need to chop some basil leaves basil cool and mix them with sugar of cane and coconut oil to obtain a homogeneous paste. Gently massage this blend into your skin total or on the body to exfoliate the skin and to remove dead cells for smoother, more radiant skin.

Infusion to stimulate hair growth

Il basil can promote the growth of hair and prevent it from falling, did you know that? Apply an infusion of basil on the scalp can stimulate blood circulation, nourish the follicles hair and make i hair stronger and healthier. To prepare the infusion al basil pour hot water over some leaves of basil fresh, let it cool and filter the liquid well. Use this infusion after the shampoo as a last rinse for the hair. Basil will help refresh the scalp, stimulate hair growth and give it shine.

Super nourishing hair mask

If, on the other hand, you want to give your hair all the necessary nourishment, macerate some leaves of basil cool in coconut oil o olive oil for about two weeks. Filter theolio and apply it on your scalp and hair hair come treatment moisturizing and strengthening. Gently massage and leave for at least an hour before washing your hair as usual. Make a basil tea by pouring hot water over some fresh basil leaves. Let it cool and filter the liquid. After shampooing, use this infusion as a last rinse for your hair. Basil will help refresh the scalp, stimulate hair growth and give it shine.

Decoction with purifying and sebum-regulating effect for the hair

Il basil it is also excellent for purifying the skin as it removes impurities and toxins. This fabulous plant can help balance the production of sebum and to reduce the excess of olio on the skin and hair scalp, favoring a brighter and more opaque look. You can also use it as treatment anti-dandruff as the essential oils present in basil they have antifungal properties that can help fight dandruff. Massage the scalp with an infusion of basil it can reduce the itching and flaking associated with dandruff.

