6 jobs with high salary | Info

Job hunting is always a stressful thing, but there are occupations that are in short supply and that pay very well.

Source: MONDO/Samir Cacan

According to the data of the website “Klik do posla”, certain industries in Serbia are in high demand, but they are also in deficit because there is no waiting for work at all, and they are well paid. In addition to good conditions, the employer waits for a quality employee for several months.

Driver

The profession of driver is among the most sought-after and this is not only true for professional drivers for various types of vehicles such as taxi drivers, delivery drivers, truck drivers, bus drivers, but also for so-called amateur drivers.

“Being able to drive and having the appropriate driver’s license can open up employment opportunities in any field faster“, they explain from the website “Klik do posla”.

How much this profession is in demand is also shown by the fact that even drivers with a probationary license will be able to take the test to drive a bus. Depending on the vehicle itself, the earnings also vary.

Thus, a bus driver earns on average 80,000 dinars, and a truck driver up to 300,000 dinars. Those who drive official vehicles earn, on average, from the minimum wage, up to 100,000 dinars.

Building

Construction Workers, Architects, Forklift Operators, Structural Engineers, Crane Operators or someone with similar skills are wanted for jobs on various construction projects across the country. A good salary is also offered for these jobs.

“Earnings very often exceed 1,000 or even 2,000 euros for more specialized trades such as crane operator. You are often provided with accommodation and food in the city where you would work“, they point out from the website Klik do posla.

Tourism and catering

Traditionally, on the list of jobs that you can get immediately, are those in the field of hospitality and tourism. In the season, tourist places often have a need for labor in sectors such as hotels, restaurants, cafes and the like.

Wanted: Waiters, bartenders, cooks, pizza makers, dishwashers, etc.

“Good cooks are especially valuable, so depending on the employer, they can demand a monthly salary of 1,500 to 2,000 euros. All occupations in this field are in demand both here and abroad“, say the interlocutors of our portal.

Outside the country, with that salary, provided accommodation and food are often offered. As for salaries in Serbia, waiters earn from the minimum amount of 40,000 to 100,000 dinars, while the upper limit for bartenders is slightly lower, so they earn up to around 80,000.

Bookkeeper

Bookkeepers are experts in keeping financial records.

Although it seems that bookkeepers are not a scarce profession, it is actually not easy to find a quality bookkeeper, therefore this profession is also one of the easily employable ones. Bookkeepers in Serbia usually earn from 50,000 to 100,000 dinars.

Foreign language professor

Recently, they have been in high demand and “have the luxury” of being able to give online classes, so the possibility of earning is greater. Knowledge of the English language will open many doors, because today’s conveniences allow engagement through foreign websites, work from home, and earning Although professors’ salaries are not considered “desirable”, because professors rarely earn more than 85,000 dinars per month, one private lesson can be charged as much as 2,000 dinars, which leaves the possibility for additional, good earnings.

Medical staff

The health sector has been facing very big challenges for years. Our people are particularly interested in the offers in Germany, which is the “promised land” for healthcare and other workers.

The healthcare sector has a huge demand for medical personnel, including nurses, technicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacy technicians, etc.

“Here on the portal, this profession is in high demand, both in Serbia and abroad“, they say from the website.

However, these are also occupations that are not excessively well paid in Serbia. Specialist doctors earn the most, about 130,000 dinars, while those in health centers have incomes of about 108,000 dinars. The salaries of nurses and technicians vary from 62,000 to 78,000 dinars.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:58 THE TROUBLE OF TOURIST GUIDES IN THE ERA OF CORONA: A year without work, and they hope to return only in the fall (KURIR TELEVISION) Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD/Nova S)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

