6 new local positive cases in Zhejiang yesterday were all detected at centralized isolation points

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-01 09:19

From 0-24:00 on September 30, 11 cities reported 6 new local positive cases, all of which were detected at centralized isolation points, and control measures have been implemented.

11 cities reported 4 new confirmed cases. Among them, 1 case was imported from abroad (converted from an asymptomatic infection previously imported from abroad to a confirmed case);3 local cases(1 case in Ningbo City, 1 case in Wenzhou City, 1 case in Taizhou City), 2 of which were previously asymptomatic infected persons were converted into confirmed cases (1 case in Wenzhou City, 1 case in Taizhou City), and 1 case was newly diagnosed on the same day. .

On the same day, 3 new cases were cured and discharged, and there are 26 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 20 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 15 cases were imported from abroad (3 cases in the United States, 3 cases in Thailand, 2 cases in Germany, 1 case in the Russian Federation, 1 case in Japan, 1 case in Singapore, 1 case in Israel, 1 case in Indonesia, 1 case in the United Kingdom, and 1 case in Vietnam);5 local cases(1 case in Hangzhou City, 1 case in Jiaxing City, and 3 cases in Jinhua City).

25 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 112 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 30, a total of 3,425 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 687 imported cases and 2,738 local cases.