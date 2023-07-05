Home » 6-year-old boy drowns in the sea in Margherita di Savoia, he participated in a summer camp
World

6-year-old boy drowns in the sea in Margherita di Savoia, he participated in a summer camp

by admin
6-year-old boy drowns in the sea in Margherita di Savoia, he participated in a summer camp

by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

“They did everything: they revived him and screamed his name but he didn’t answer. It was terrible to see him helpless on the shoreline”. Miriam is still frightened when she recounts the dramatic moments she lived on the red-hot sand of the lido The paradise of young people of Margherita di Savoia, in the north of Bari, where around noon today,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «6-year-old boy drowns in the sea in Margherita di Savoia, he was participating in a summer camp, appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Udinese / From Zlatan's return, to Masina's forfeit – The gust of the day

You may also like

In Marseille, a 27-year-old killed by a police...

Cause of death of De Niro’s grandson |...

Frattesi to Inter: the market goals of Juve,...

Covid-19 Cases Surge in Dominican Republic, Including President...

Palermo, rear-end collision at the traffic light in...

Stars will visit Spain next November

What Ljuba Aličić’s house looks like | Entertainment

Djokovic wants to play against Wavrinka at Wimbledon...

60,000 fireworks light up New York for Independence...

GATE The Iveco group company launches the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy