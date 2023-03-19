Home World 6-year-old boy of Italian origins among Putin’s deportees. The desperation of grandparents: “he is in danger, help us bring him back to Verona”
6-year-old boy of Italian origins among Putin’s deportees. The desperation of grandparents: “he is in danger, help us bring him back to Verona”

6-year-old boy of Italian origins among Putin’s deportees. The desperation of grandparents: “he is in danger, help us bring him back to Verona”

FLY. There is also a child born in Verona 6 years ago among the children deported from Ukraine to Russia, for whom Vladimir Putin is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court. A desperate appeal was made for him by the grandparents who live in the province of Verona in the local newspapers. Little Roman, the son of a Veronese and a Ukrainian mother, had been taken by the woman to the Donbass shortly after his birth and never brought back home to Verona. According to the grandparents, the child’s mother worked for the Ukrainian secret services and then switched to the pro-Russian side.

“Despite the interest of the Italian consul in Ukraine and the various attempts we have made, also with the help of local politicians – Roman’s grandparents report – the mother’s position has further hardened, and for about a year we have no longer been in contact with he. We don’t know where Roman is, or who he lives with. So we appeal to the Convention on the Rights of the Child: until a year ago we made some video calls with our nephew, who doesn’t speak Italian by choice of his mother, then not even that anymore, the telephone numbers are blocked”.

The child is at the center of a family dispute, a consequence of the difficult relationship between the parents. Last year, the grandparents had already launched a cry for help to the President of the Republic, claiming that a missile fell less than two kilometers from the house where the child lives with his mother, and they had underlined that he is “in constant danger of life”.

The child’s father had met his future wife in Ukraine and they had married there, but when the child was 3 months old the woman took him with her to Ukraine before divorcing. Thus, the last time the grandparents saw the baby in person was in 2018.

The mayor of the Veronese municipality reported that she had never seen the father, the only resident of the family in Veneto, while a year ago she had received her grandfather, who had told her the story of the separation and his concern for the fate of the child.

