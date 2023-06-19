60 years of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and South Korea: “Laudato sì” art exhibition – Vatican News Vatican

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and the Holy See, South Korea held a series of celebrations, including an art exhibition themed on Pope Francis’ Laudato si encyclical, featuring some modern artworks and images from the Holy See. The precious collection of the embassy in South Korea. The exhibition will run until June 22.

(Vatican News Network) The world needs beauty. This unwavering belief inspires the art exhibition inspired by Laudato Si’. The exhibition was held at the 1898 Gallery in the Myeongdong district of Seoul to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and the Holy See.

The beauty of art evangelizing

“The Pope would be pleased to know that Korean artists are so eager to promote works of art, especially those with religious themes, as an effective means of spreading the love of beauty and the good news of the Gospel.” Alfred Xuereb, Apostolic Nuncio to South Korea ) When the Archbishop attended the opening ceremony on June 14, he conveyed Pope Francis’ greetings and blessings: “This significant exhibition will further strengthen the special relationship between Korea and the Holy See.”

This is the 50th annual exhibition organized by the Catholic Artists Association (CAAS), a lay organization of the Archdiocese of Seoul. It presents recent works by members of the Artists Association, as well as items from the collection of the Holy See Embassy in Korea, including the precious bronze crucifix in the chapel and two original bulls signed by Pope Paul VI in 1963 and 1966 .

Serving for beauty and creation

Archbishop Schuereb expressed his encouragement to all. He said: “I am grateful for your work and the joy you bring to the world with your work. I urge you to continue to serve the world with love and professionalism because the world needs beauty more than ever.”

