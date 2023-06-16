600 dead in the shipwreck of Pylos. “So far 78 bodies have been recovered, 100 children in the hold”. «Without water for 5 days». Nightmare journey

Sunken boat departed from Egypt empty, then to Libya
According to the rescuers, the Adriana shipwrecked vessel left Egypt empty, stopped in the Libyan port of Tobruk to load the migrants and then continued on its way to Italy. This was reported by the Greek TV station Ert. The port of departure would explain the Egyptian nationality of the alleged smugglers arrested by the Greek authorities who are subjecting the suspected traffickers of human beings to stringent interrogations. So far, 78 bodies have been recovered and 104 people have been rescued. The number of missing remains unknown, there were perhaps 750 people on board the vessel.
Desperate survivors looking for wives and children
“A man who survived said he lost 16 family members in the shipwreck: in these hours everyone is desperately trying to get news about their loved ones”. Marilena Giftea, volunteer of the Red Cross, arrived in the port of Kalamata yesterday morning, with the disembarkation of the first survivors, and today it continued to provide assistance to the 104 shipwrecked people who spent the night in a warehouse in the port. While the rescue operations proceed offshore, the desperate relatives of the missing arrive on the mainland along the Kalamata pier. A Syrian man remained outside the fence surrounding the warehouse all day. He asks about his brother, who he hasn’t heard from since the thirty-metre-long fishing boat sank south of the Peloponnese. He shows photographs, stops the aid workers passing through the pier, but no one is able to answer him. Many survivors remain lying on the mats, in the dimly lit warehouse: every now and then someone goes out to stretch their legs in the square, away from the flashes of the journalists kept at a distance, some open the bags with clothes and food brought in by the rescue trucks. They are wearing shorts and the slippers they were given after disembarking. “There are men who are looking for their wives or children. Most don’t even have a cell phone with them, and they ask us to help them contact their families in their countries of origin», says Ippokratis Stathiou, a psychologist. Many have tried to call the Kalamata hospital, hoping to track down an acquaintance there who is missing. “But the more the hours go by, the more the tension increases and the pain becomes unbearable,” comments Stathiou. According to the testimony of a man collected by the director of the Kalamata hospital’s cardiology clinic, about one hundred children would have traveled in the hold. An Egyptian boy arrived in Kalamata from Italy, looking for his brother: “They can’t give me any information, but I don’t want to believe that my brother died at sea, because he didn’t know how to swim,” he says as he scrolls through the updates on his cell phone nervously . The 78 bodies of the victims recovered yesterday were transferred to Athens, where autopsies are underway. North of the capital, in the reception center of Malakasa, the survivors should also be transferred by tomorrow at the end of the identification process. According to what has been learned, among these there are 47 Syrians, 43 Egyptians, 12 Pakistanis and two Palestinians. As the hours passed after the shipwreck, the story of the migrants was enriched with new pieces: «They sailed for days, with no more water and thought they were dying: some say that people already died during the voyage from the heat and dehydration, but we still have no confirmation of these victims», says Giftea, not far from a tent where some survivors are being interrogated by the authorities to register their identities. “Some survivors told us that the accident occurred when the Greek Coast Guard hooked the fishing vessel with a rope and was trying to tow it. Then, for no apparent reason, the boat capsized», Kriton Arsenis, a member of the political party Mera25, founded by Yanis Varoufakis, told Ansa, who had the opportunity to meet some survivors inside the warehouse.
Nightmare journey. “Without water, many died from the heat”
«They traveled for five days in desperate conditions, with no more water and thought they would die: some say that already during the journey, before the shipwreck, people died from the heat and dehydration, but we still have no confirmation of these victims ». Marilena Giftea, a Red Cross volunteer committed to providing assistance on the Kalamata pier to the survivors of yesterday’s shipwreck south of the Peloponnese, told ANSA.
EU: tomorrow meeting with countries for sea rescue
In response to the shipwreck off Pylos, Greece, the Search and Rescue Contact Group (SAR) will meet tomorrow. This was announced by the spokesperson of the European Commission for migration, Anitta Hipper. The group was set up by the EU executive itself and is made up of the competent authorities of the member countries. “The idea – explained the spokesperson – is to continue the exchange” with the Twenty-seven on “common practices to find a common approach to further improve” operations “and help the Member States” with the aim of “preventing the loss of other lives”
Italian Coast Guard: Greeks contacted on Tuesday. The reconstruction
The Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center received an email on Tuesday morning indicating a boat in distress, with about 750 migrants on board. No position was provided in the report, but only the number of a satellite phone on board was reported. The Operations Center of the Coast Guard of Rome, having received the communication, contacted the number, at the same time starting the procedures for locating the telephone. Having ascertained that the vessel was in the area of responsibility for search and rescue at sea in Greece, 60 nautical miles from the Greek coast and 260 nautical miles from the Italian coast, the Central immediately contacted the Greek Coast Guard, providing all the useful information for rescue operations. This is the reconstruction of the Italian Coast Guard regarding the shipwreck off the coast of Pylos, in Greece
Eleven smugglers arrested
The Greek authorities have arrested 11-12 people accused of being the smugglers of the shipwrecked migrant boat in Pylos. This was reported by the BBC citing the Greek public TV station ERT. According to the Greek media, they would be people of Egyptian origin, identified by rescued migrants who paid between 4,000 and 6,000 dollars each for the journey in which many of them died. It cannot be excluded – write the sites – that the number of arrests will increase in the coming hours. The defendants, according to information from the Coast Guard, have already been taken to the prosecutor’s office.
Unicef: perhaps 100 children dead
Unicef, the UN agency for children, says it is “deeply shocked and saddened by the numerous reports of the presence of up to 100 children among those who were trapped in the hold of the ship that sank yesterday off the coast of Greece, in the major tragedy of the recent years in the Mediterranean. Every life lost is a tragedy. The avoidable loss of so many children’s lives in the Mediterranean is an atrocity that will weigh on these beaches for years to come. Enough is enough», reads a statement from the UN agency.
The doctor of Kalamata: possible up to 600 dead in the shipwreck
In the shipwreck of Pylos, in Greece, “it is possible there are up to 600 dead”. She pointed it out Manolis Makaris, the doctor who welcomed the survivors to the Kalamata hospital, specifying – according to what the BBC reports – that the dramatic estimate is based on the testimonies of the survivors he assisted: “Everyone told me that there were 750 people on the boat, everyone told me about this number». Up to now, 78 lifeless bodies have been recovered while around a hundred people have been rescued.