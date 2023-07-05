Home » 60,000 fireworks light up New York for Independence Day – Corriere TV
World

Macy’s East River show with 60,000 fireworks displays to celebrate Independence Day

The annual show of fireworks lit up the night of July 4th in New York to celebrate the Independence Day. The fireworks displays were organized, as usual, by Macy’s. The department store-funded show lit up the skies over the East River with some 60,000 fireworks. A heavy downpour had instead interrupted the traditional Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island neighborhood. (LaPresse/AP)

July 5, 2023 – Updated July 5, 2023, 7:28 pm

