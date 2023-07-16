62,000 people in Europe will die from the heat in 2022. | Info

Last summer, almost 62,000 people died in Europe due to high air temperatures.

Last year, during the hottest summer in Europe, almost 62,000 people died due to high air temperatures, a new study has shown. It has been proven that heat is a silent killer, and the exact number of its victims is still unknown.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature Medicine, found that 61,672 died in Europe from heat-related illnesses between May 30 and September 4 last year. Italy was the hardest hit country with around 18,000 deaths, followed by Spain with just over 11,000 and Germany with around 8,000.

The researchers also found that the extreme heat harmed the elderly and women. Of the nearly 62,000 deaths analyzed, the heat death rate was 63 percent higher for women than for men. “It’s a very large number,” Joan Ballester, an epidemiologist at ISGlobal and lead author of the study, told CNN.

In the summer of 2003, a heat wave claimed more than 70,000 lives. The 2003 heat wave was a wake-up call, researchers said. “The fact that more than 61,600 people in Europe died from heat stress in the summer of 2022, although, unlike in 2003, many countries already had active prevention plans, suggests that the adaptation strategies currently available may still not be enough,” said Hikam Ahebak, co-author of the study and researcher at ISGlobal.

The authors warn that the world will only get warmer – and that without effective adaptation plans, Europe could face more than 68,000 premature deaths every summer by 2030 and over 94,000 by 2040.

