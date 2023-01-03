The body of the Pope Emeritus was moved from the Monastery of the Mother of the Church in Vatican City to St. Peter’s Basilica on the morning of January 2. Italian President Sergio Mattarella was the first to come to pay his respects. A total of 65,000 people poured into the hall to bid farewell to Pope Benedict that day. Pope Ratzinger will then be buried in the Vatican Catacombs, the former resting place of Pope John Paul II.

(Vatican News Network)At 8:50 a.m. on January 2, the St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican had not yet opened to the public. In the dim light, the first person to enter the Basilica was the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. He came to the seat right in front of the pope’s altar, paid homage to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and prayed for a moment. Pope Ratzinger will then be buried in the Vatican Catacombs, the former resting place of Pope Wojtyla, Vatican press director Matteo Bruni said later in the day.

Early that morning, the body of the Pope Emeritus was moved from the Monastery of the Mother of the Church in the gardens of the Vatican to St. Peter’s Basilica. From 7:15 to 7:40, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archbishop of the Basilica presided over the ceremony for the Pope Emeritus, and then received the guests who came to express their condolences in the Basilica. Cardinal Michael Harvey, Rector of St. Paul’s Basilica outside the city, and several nuns recited the Rosary in low voices in front of Pope Benedict.

Before dawn, there was already a long line of people in St. Peter’s Square. People wore heavy coats, scarves, and hats to keep out the cold. The number of people who came to pay their respects on the first day increased from the initial estimate of 40,000 to 65,000. Previously, Bruno Frattasi, Governor of Rome, announced on December 31 that when Pope Francis held the funeral for Pope Ratzinger on January 5, it is expected that about 50,000 to 60,000 people will be present Participate in the ceremony.

At this moment, people looking at the remains of Pope Benedict XVI walked directly to the Pope’s altar after entering St. Peter’s Basilica. Crown and black leather shoes, rosary in hand, no wool shoulder straps or shepherd’s cross. Some knelt down and made the sign of the cross, some tried to take pictures with their mobile phones, and some just looked up. Many people stayed in the chapels on both sides of the basilica to recite the “Rosary”, and some people attended the early morning mass at the apostolic altar.

At this moment of grief, the guests came forward to express their condolences to Archbishop George Gänswein, Pope Ratzinger’s personal secretary. Italian cabinet officials, senators, diplomats from various countries, as well as many bishops and students of Pope Ratzinger shook hands with Archbishop Ganzwei one by one. Many women told Archbishop Gansweier that they had been praying for the health of the emeritus Pope Emeritus and asking for his blessing.

Carmela, a 76-year-old woman, is one of them: she suffered a fall two years ago and underwent surgery, and now has limited mobility. St. Peter’s Basilica paid homage to Pope Ratzinger, kneeling painstakingly both times. The old woman said that this is the first time she has bent her knees since the fall, and this is a due respect to Pope Benedict.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn