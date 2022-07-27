According to the official determination of the China Seismological Network: at 08:43 on July 27, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred in the Philippines (17.70 degrees north latitude, 120.55 degrees east longitude) with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.

According to CCTV news on July 27, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology revised the magnitude of the earthquake in the northern part of Luzon Island to 7.0, and the focal depth was revised to 17 kilometers.

Some houses in Abra province, where the epicenter was located, were severely damaged.According to the Abra provincial government, some buildings in the provincial hospital were damaged in the earthquake, and the patients and staff of the hospital have been evacuated to open areas. Local media reported that,Electricity supply in the province has been interrupted.

The strong earthquake in the northern part of the Philippine island of Luzon also damaged some historic buildings in the ancient city of Vigan in Ilocos do Sul province.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the tsunami early warning center judged based on preliminary seismic parameters that the earthquake may trigger a local tsunami around the epicenter, but it will not cause disastrous effects on the coast of my country.

