Home World 7.0 magnitude earthquake! Houses in the epicentre of the Philippines were severely damaged, and the power supply has been interrupted!Some historical buildings in the ancient city of Vigan were damaged | Daily Economic News
World

7.0 magnitude earthquake! Houses in the epicentre of the Philippines were severely damaged, and the power supply has been interrupted!Some historical buildings in the ancient city of Vigan were damaged | Daily Economic News

by admin
7.0 magnitude earthquake! Houses in the epicentre of the Philippines were severely damaged, and the power supply has been interrupted!Some historical buildings in the ancient city of Vigan were damaged | Daily Economic News

According to the official determination of the China Seismological Network: at 08:43 on July 27, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred in the Philippines (17.70 degrees north latitude, 120.55 degrees east longitude) with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.

According to CCTV news on July 27, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology revised the magnitude of the earthquake in the northern part of Luzon Island to 7.0, and the focal depth was revised to 17 kilometers.

Some houses in Abra province, where the epicenter was located, were severely damaged.According to the Abra provincial government, some buildings in the provincial hospital were damaged in the earthquake, and the patients and staff of the hospital have been evacuated to open areas. Local media reported that,Electricity supply in the province has been interrupted.

The strong earthquake in the northern part of the Philippine island of Luzon also damaged some historic buildings in the ancient city of Vigan in Ilocos do Sul province.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the tsunami early warning center judged based on preliminary seismic parameters that the earthquake may trigger a local tsunami around the epicenter, but it will not cause disastrous effects on the coast of my country.

Source of cover image: Photo Network-500741586


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

See also  The rallies show by Mr Pillow, the pillow seller who brings Trump's America back to the streets

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

You may also like

South Koreans hold protests to condemn Japan’s sewage...

Assault on Capitol Hill, the justice department investigates...

Russia and Ukraine sign an agreement to restore...

Lufthansa strike, over a thousand canceled flights

South Korea’s new crown confirmed more than 100,000...

Ukraine latest news. Turkey: Ukrainian grain exports will...

2022 International Travel Fair Hotly Discusses “RCEP” Opportunities...

Sensitive moment!The President of Indonesia’s G20 Summit Meeting...

Assault on Capitol Hill: the US Justice Department...

Philippines, 7.2 Richter earthquake. No tsunami warning

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy