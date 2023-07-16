Home » 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Alaska, Triggers Tsunami Warning
World

7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Alaska, Triggers Tsunami Warning

by admin

Earthquake in Southern Alaska Corrected to Magnitude 7.2

San Francisco, July 16 (Xinhua) – On July 15th, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southern coast of Alaska, leading to a tsunami warning. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Information Network, the earthquake occurred at 22:48 local time on the 15th (14:48 Beijing time on the 16th). The epicenter was located 98 kilometers south of Sandpoint, Alaska, with a focal depth of 32.6 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in various regions including the Aleutian Islands, Alaska Peninsula, and Cook Inlet, according to reports from local Alaska media.

Initially, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information Network had announced that the magnitude of the quake was 7.4, with a focal depth of 9.3 kilometers. However, it has now been corrected to a magnitude of 7.2.

Following the earthquake, the U.S. National Weather Service’s National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for the southern coast of Alaska. The warning covered the area from Unimark Strait in the eastern part of the Aleutian Islands to Chignic Bay. Local residents were advised to seek shelter in higher places as a precautionary measure.

Alaska is located in a seismically active region, and earthquakes are not uncommon. The monitoring and warning systems in place play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of residents and minimizing the potential impact of such natural disasters.

See also  American Herald Net website: The poor are sacrificed in the bipartisan struggle in the United States

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy