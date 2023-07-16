7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Alaska, Triggers Tsunami Warning

Earthquake in Southern Alaska Corrected to Magnitude 7.2

San Francisco, July 16 (Xinhua) – On July 15th, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southern coast of Alaska, leading to a tsunami warning. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Information Network, the earthquake occurred at 22:48 local time on the 15th (14:48 Beijing time on the 16th). The epicenter was located 98 kilometers south of Sandpoint, Alaska, with a focal depth of 32.6 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in various regions including the Aleutian Islands, Alaska Peninsula, and Cook Inlet, according to reports from local Alaska media.

Initially, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information Network had announced that the magnitude of the quake was 7.4, with a focal depth of 9.3 kilometers. However, it has now been corrected to a magnitude of 7.2.

Following the earthquake, the U.S. National Weather Service’s National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for the southern coast of Alaska. The warning covered the area from Unimark Strait in the eastern part of the Aleutian Islands to Chignic Bay. Local residents were advised to seek shelter in higher places as a precautionary measure.

Alaska is located in a seismically active region, and earthquakes are not uncommon. The monitoring and warning systems in place play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of residents and minimizing the potential impact of such natural disasters.

