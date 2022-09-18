A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern coast of Taiwan. The US Geological Survey reported, adding that Japan has issued the tsunami warning for the southern regions of Miyakojima and Yaeyama. The strong quake was recorded at 14.44 (8.44 in Italy), about 50 kilometers north of the city of Taitung, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are currently no reports of victims. Taiwanese media reported that a two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter. The quake was also felt at the north end of the island, in the capital Taipei. Numerous aftershocks were felt after the first 6.4-magnitude quake, which struck Taitung County on Saturday night.

Science park managers in the southern cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung, home to major semiconductor factories, said there was no impact on operations. Taiwan is located near the intersection of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in an earthquake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.