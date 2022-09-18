Home World 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, tsunami warning in Japan
World

7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, tsunami warning in Japan

by admin
7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, tsunami warning in Japan

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern coast of Taiwan. The US Geological Survey reported, adding that Japan has issued the tsunami warning for the southern regions of Miyakojima and Yaeyama. The strong quake was recorded at 14.44 (8.44 in Italy), about 50 kilometers north of the city of Taitung, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are currently no reports of victims. Taiwanese media reported that a two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter. The quake was also felt at the north end of the island, in the capital Taipei. Numerous aftershocks were felt after the first 6.4-magnitude quake, which struck Taitung County on Saturday night.

Science park managers in the southern cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung, home to major semiconductor factories, said there was no impact on operations. Taiwan is located near the intersection of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in an earthquake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

See also  Putin's speech at the military parade on Red Square, Xinhua News Agency cut off the live broadcast, causing heated discussions | Axis Act | Against Nazis

You may also like

Exploring the One World and Seeking Infinite Business...

Hungary, the EU Commission proposes a cut of...

Queen Elizabeth funeral. Russia excluded, protests: “It is...

Taiwan earthquake: 6.8-magnitude Taitung quake train derails, Hualien...

Putin dances alone: ​​because the tsar leaves the...

Iya Kiva: How many horrors in the Russian...

Ukraine latest news. Zelensky: The Russians will answer...

There are moderate to heavy rains in the...

Samarkand Declaration: Supporting the use of SCO agricultural...

More Illegal Immigrants Arrive in Vice President’s Backyard,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy