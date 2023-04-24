Home » 7.3 earthquake in the Kermadec islands of New Zealand. Tsunami alert
World

7.3 earthquake in the Kermadec islands of New Zealand. Tsunami alert

by admin
7.3 earthquake in the Kermadec islands of New Zealand. Tsunami alert

A very high intensity earthquake, magnitude 7.3, was registered in the archipelago of the Kermadec Islands, formally belonging to New Zealand, in the South Pacific Ocean. The US survey system has issued a tsunami warning, detecting the possibility of “dangerous waves” 300 kilometers from the epicenter of the quake. The alarm excludes problems for Hawaii, Samoa, Guam, the west coast of the USA, British Columbia and Alaska.

The New Zealand authorities have not yet reported any damage or casualties. The US Geological Survey, which monitors seismic activity around the world, said the quake struck at 12:41 local time (12:41 GMT) and was located at a depth of 33 kilometers. The towns closest to the epicenter of the earthquake are Hicks Bay, about 910 km away, and the city of Whangarei, 964 km away.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, are uninhabited, except for personnel at the permanent base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station. New Zealand sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanian tectonic plates and experiences about 14,000 earthquakes each year, between 100 and 150 of which are powerful enough to be felt.

See also  Mozambique, the former bishop of Pemba: "Death threats from the government. We have been launching appeals in Maputo for years. To no avail"

You may also like

Weather forecast for April 24, 2023 | Info

Russian official: If the G7 bans exports to...

Will Igor Duljaj leave Partizan | Sport

The Masked Singer, the Venetian dancer-Knight Samuel Peron...

“Tell him he’s done with fascism”

Gas explosion on first-floor building in Sao Paulo,...

Teacher from Niš sentenced to 3 years in...

Sarajevo – Tuzla city 1:0, statements by Mirza...

the blue check returns on the “super-vip” profiles

“I’ll come back stronger than before, I thank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy