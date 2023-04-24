7.3 earthquake in the Kermadec islands of New Zealand. Tsunami alert

A very high intensity earthquake, magnitude 7.3, was registered in the archipelago of the Kermadec Islands, formally belonging to New Zealand, in the South Pacific Ocean. The US survey system has issued a tsunami warning, detecting the possibility of “dangerous waves” 300 kilometers from the epicenter of the quake. The alarm excludes problems for Hawaii, Samoa, Guam, the west coast of the USA, British Columbia and Alaska.

The New Zealand authorities have not yet reported any damage or casualties. The US Geological Survey, which monitors seismic activity around the world, said the quake struck at 12:41 local time (12:41 GMT) and was located at a depth of 33 kilometers. The towns closest to the epicenter of the earthquake are Hicks Bay, about 910 km away, and the city of Whangarei, 964 km away.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, are uninhabited, except for personnel at the permanent base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station. New Zealand sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanian tectonic plates and experiences about 14,000 earthquakes each year, between 100 and 150 of which are powerful enough to be felt.