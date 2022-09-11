China News Service, Beijing, September 11 (Reporter Ruan Yulin) The Tsunami Warning Center of the Ministry of Natural Resources of China reported on the 11th that at 7:46 Beijing time on September 11, 2022, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake occurred near the coast of eastern New Guinea. According to the preliminary seismic parameters, the Tsunami Warning Center of the Ministry of Natural Resources of China judged that no tsunami wave was detected in this earthquake, and no tsunami wave was detected in this earthquake, and it did not affect the coast of China.

At 7:46 on September 11, 2022, Beijing time, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in the coastal area of ​​eastern New Guinea (6.31 degrees south latitude, 146.46 degrees east longitude). The Tsunami Warning Center of the Ministry of Natural Resources of China issued two tsunami warnings at 7:52 and 10:35 Beijing time on the same day. In addition, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) and the Northwest Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (NWPTAC) also issued two tsunami warnings each for the earthquake.

According to the China Seismological Network, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 occurred in Papua New Guinea (6.3 degrees south latitude, 146.55 degrees east longitude) at 7:46 on September 11, 2022 Beijing time, with a focal depth of 70 kilometers.

Experts pointed out that the earthquake occurred at the intersection of the Australian plate and the Pacific plate. At this epicenter, the Australian plate moved east-northeast relative to the Pacific plate at an average annual speed of about 100 mm.

Historical seismic data show that in the past 100 years, within 500 kilometers of the epicenter, there have been 29 earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 or above, the largest being the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that occurred on September 8, 2002. The global historical tsunami disaster database shows that there have been 35 tsunami events in this region in history, of which the tsunami disaster caused by the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in 1998 caused about 2,200 deaths in the area around the epicenter, and the largest tsunami climbed 15%. Meter.

As of 11:20 on September 11, 2022, Beijing time, there has been no report of the earthquake. According to the Global Disaster Warning and Coordination System, there were about 116,000 people within 100 kilometers of the epicenter. According to the analysis of monitoring data, no tsunami was detected in this earthquake. Casualties and losses caused by earthquake disasters need to be further verified.

The Tsunami Warning Center of China‘s Ministry of Natural Resources said it will continue to track and analyze earthquake and tsunami monitoring data and release information in a timely manner. (Finish)