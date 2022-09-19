A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico’s central Pacific coast. The earthquake was felt distinctly in the capital: the buildings shook and many people poured into the streets. There is no news of casualties or damages.

The quake took place at 13.05 local time off La Placita de Morelos, in the state of Michoacan, at a depth of ten kilometers. The US Tsunami Warning Service has detected a risk for the coast.

The earthquake occurred less than an hour after a national exercise aimed at preventing tragedies such as those that occurred on 19 September 1985 and 2017, when over 10 thousand people died.