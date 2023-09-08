Home » 7-8 October Brick Expo in San Giorgio Canavese (TO)
World

7-8 October Brick Expo in San Giorgio Canavese (TO)

by admin
7-8 October Brick Expo in San Giorgio Canavese (TO)

The San Giorgio C.se Brick Expo turns 10!

This year too, the internal rooms of the magnificent medieval castle of San Giorgio Canavese (TO) will become the exhibition venue for incredible original constructions created with LEGO® bricks by authors from all over Italy, for a total of over 1000 m2 of wonders for adults and small.

Furthermore, the large castle park will host a pavilion dedicated to static modelling, with highly detailed creations that could be admired for hours, and one dedicated to well-known comic artists, who will exhibit their works and will be available for meetings with the public. But that’s not all: under the branches of the park’s trees you will also find board games, video games, archery, a children’s play area and much more!

And then the dance and cosplay show by Eleonora Burzio, the concerts of Gremlins Soundtrack and I Cavalieri di Zara, interviews and meetings with authors such as Andrea Cavaletto, artists such as Laura Carusino and Andrea Beltramo of the program “L’appello azzurro”, characters such as the legendary Mr. Giancarlo and many others!

Anyone who wants can then take part in the great cosplay competition and the official Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Ho card tournaments! On 7 and 8 October at the castle of San Giorgio Canavese (TO)!

See also  "Juneteenth", the day of the emancipation of blacks becomes a federal holiday in the USA

You may also like

Cuban Municipality Struggles with Lack of ATMs and...

Flood in Greece: a year’s worth of rain...

The ‘Open Sky’ Exhibition of Greek Artist El...

Check out the trailer for “Gen V”, the...

Find the Perfect Web Browser: CNN’s Guide for...

New ambassador of Iskra Association | Info

Archbishop Pierre, Holy See’s Nuncio to the United...

Udinese transfer market / Blitz Balzaretti: here is...

Russia and Cuba Discussing New Generating Capacities for...

Carmen Consoli opens the 26th edition starting on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy