7-8 October Brick Expo in San Giorgio Canavese (TO)

The San Giorgio C.se Brick Expo turns 10!

This year too, the internal rooms of the magnificent medieval castle of San Giorgio Canavese (TO) will become the exhibition venue for incredible original constructions created with LEGO® bricks by authors from all over Italy, for a total of over 1000 m2 of wonders for adults and small.

Furthermore, the large castle park will host a pavilion dedicated to static modelling, with highly detailed creations that could be admired for hours, and one dedicated to well-known comic artists, who will exhibit their works and will be available for meetings with the public. But that’s not all: under the branches of the park’s trees you will also find board games, video games, archery, a children’s play area and much more!

And then the dance and cosplay show by Eleonora Burzio, the concerts of Gremlins Soundtrack and I Cavalieri di Zara, interviews and meetings with authors such as Andrea Cavaletto, artists such as Laura Carusino and Andrea Beltramo of the program “L’appello azzurro”, characters such as the legendary Mr. Giancarlo and many others!

Anyone who wants can then take part in the great cosplay competition and the official Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Ho card tournaments! On 7 and 8 October at the castle of San Giorgio Canavese (TO)!

