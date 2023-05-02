7 bodies found in a property in Oklahoma, USA- Shangbao Indonesia

Investigators found seven bodies while searching for two missing teenage girls at a man’s property in rural Henrietta, Oklahoma, that afternoon.

[China News Agency]The U.S. police said on May 1 local time that investigators found seven bodies when they were searching for two missing girls at a man’s property in rural Henrietta, Oklahoma, on the afternoon of the same day.

On the morning of May 1, the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol issued a “dangerously missing notice” for two teenage girls and Jesse Lee McFadden, a registered sex offender. The report stated that the two girls, aged 14 and 16, were last seen in Henrietta in the early hours of the same day. The pair may currently be traveling with McFadden.

Investigators searching for the missing teenage girl at the property where McFadden lived found seven bodies, police said, but could not yet identify the dead. According to CNN, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice said that the police believe that the two missing girls and McFadden have been found, but the conclusion needs to be confirmed.

One of the dead was his daughter, the father of a missing girl told local media. In a statement, the local school district said it was saddened by the loss of several students. Gerald Davidson, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, said on the evening of May 1 that there are currently no suspects at large and the local community is not in danger.

The Associated Press reported that prison records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections showed that McFadden, 39, was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020. McFadden was scheduled to appear in court on May 1 on charges of soliciting a minor for sex and possessing child pornography, court documents show.

Henrietta is located approximately 145 kilometers east of Oklahoma City and has a population of nearly 6,000.