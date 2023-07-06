7 children injured – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A car crashed into a school in Wimbledon, south-west London, causing at least 9 injuries, including 7 children. The Metropolitan Police has ruled out the terrorism hypothesis. Footage of the scene at ‘The study’ girls primary school showed the vehicle smashed through the school fence, before hitting the building. Among the debris left by the vehicle were blankets and picnic tables. The London Air Ambulance and several vehicles from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. (LaPresse)

July 6, 2023 – Updated July 6, 2023, 2:21 pm

