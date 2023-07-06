Home » 7 children injured – Corriere TV
World

7 children injured – Corriere TV

by admin
7 children injured – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A car crashed into a school in Wimbledon, south-west London, causing at least 9 injuries, including 7 children. The Metropolitan Police has ruled out the terrorism hypothesis. Footage of the scene at ‘The study’ girls primary school showed the vehicle smashed through the school fence, before hitting the building. Among the debris left by the vehicle were blankets and picnic tables. The London Air Ambulance and several vehicles from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. (LaPresse)

July 6, 2023 – Updated July 6, 2023, 2:21 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  First babies born in the UK with genetic makeup from three people

You may also like

Tamara Kalinić in a black dress at Paris...

Cocaine Found at the White House, Suspect Remains...

Photostory: access to drinking water, a daily challenge...

A storm is coming to Serbia | Weather...

Peru Declares State of Emergency Amidst Eruption Threat...

the video of the interior of Prigozhin’s villa-...

Migrants, agreement with Tunisia? Clashes and deportations are...

O’o, review of his album Spells en Mondo...

Isola 17, Gian Maria Sainato: “I am pansexual:...

Four men accused of supporting dissidents abroad were...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy