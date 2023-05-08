7 dead after car hits bus stop near immigrant shelter on U.S. border – yqqlm

7 dead after car rammed into bus stop near immigrant shelter on U.S.-Texas border

Reference news network reported on May 8According to Reuters reports, at around 8:30 a.m. local time on May 7, a car crashed into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. Seven people were killed and many others were injured. A male driver arrested.

Local police and fire departments said a sport utility vehicle plowed into a crowd of people waiting at the bus stop. The driver who caused the accident may face additional charges in addition to the reckless driving charge.

According to reports, Brownsville is located in southeastern Texas, near the US-Mexico border. Local police officials said the bus stop was near a shelter that provides temporary accommodation for migrants crossing the border, and the dead included some illegal immigrants.

There are still no details on the exact number of injuries or the conditions of those injured.

According to the US “New York Times” report, a local judge said that it is not yet clear whether the driver deliberately rammed into the crowd or lost control of the vehicle.

The male driver, who was also injured in the incident, was arrested by police and tested for alcohol and drugs, the report said.

According to reports, the person in charge of the shelter said after reviewing the surveillance video that after the car crashed into the waiting crowd, it overturned and continued to slide for about 60 meters, injuring pedestrians near the station. Most of the dead and injured were immigrants from Venezuela.

According to reports, this shelter is the only shelter in Brownsville that provides temporary accommodation, accommodating illegal immigrants released from immigration detention institutions of the US federal government, and providing them with transportation services. For the past two months, the shelter has received two to three hundred migrants who cross the border every day, but many leave on the same day.

