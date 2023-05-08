Home » 7 dead after car hits bus stop near immigrant shelter on U.S. border – yqqlm
World

7 dead after car hits bus stop near immigrant shelter on U.S. border – yqqlm

by admin
7 dead after car hits bus stop near immigrant shelter on U.S. border – yqqlm

7 dead after car rammed into bus stop near immigrant shelter on U.S.-Texas border

Reference news network reported on May 8According to Reuters reports, at around 8:30 a.m. local time on May 7, a car crashed into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. Seven people were killed and many others were injured. A male driver arrested.

Local police and fire departments said a sport utility vehicle plowed into a crowd of people waiting at the bus stop. The driver who caused the accident may face additional charges in addition to the reckless driving charge.

According to reports, Brownsville is located in southeastern Texas, near the US-Mexico border. Local police officials said the bus stop was near a shelter that provides temporary accommodation for migrants crossing the border, and the dead included some illegal immigrants.

There are still no details on the exact number of injuries or the conditions of those injured.

According to the US “New York Times” report, a local judge said that it is not yet clear whether the driver deliberately rammed into the crowd or lost control of the vehicle.

The male driver, who was also injured in the incident, was arrested by police and tested for alcohol and drugs, the report said.

According to reports, the person in charge of the shelter said after reviewing the surveillance video that after the car crashed into the waiting crowd, it overturned and continued to slide for about 60 meters, injuring pedestrians near the station. Most of the dead and injured were immigrants from Venezuela.

See also  Microsoft urgently fixes Azure Active Directory login issues stemming from Patch Tuesday VentureBeat The Machine

According to reports, this shelter is the only shelter in Brownsville that provides temporary accommodation, accommodating illegal immigrants released from immigration detention institutions of the US federal government, and providing them with transportation services. For the past two months, the shelter has received two to three hundred migrants who cross the border every day, but many leave on the same day.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Photos from the concert for the coronation of...

India tourist boat capsizes, over 20 dead –...

A boat carrying tourists in India capsizes: more...

The investigation into the gun attack in the...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Night air strike on...

Attack of Russian drones in the night on...

Álvaro Romero introduces himself to us as Yeli...

what will the FIGC and Gravina do

Nikola Jokić is the best in the world...

“Eric Clapton Across 24 Nights” arrives in Spanish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy