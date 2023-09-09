7 magnitude earthquake in Morocco, 300 victims – News

A strong earthquake – magnitude 7 on the Richter scale – hit the Marrakech region, Morocco, causing 296 deaths and over 150 injuries. The first assessment was made by the Moroccan Interior Minister. The seismographs recorded the tremor at 11.11pm on Friday 8 September. The epicenter was located in the center of the country, 16 kilometers from the village Tata N’Yaaqoub, in the municipality of Ighil, 72 kilometers south-west of Marrakech. However, the shock was felt along the entire ridge of the Atlas, in Merzouga, one of the gateways to the desert, Taroudant, Essaouira and Agadir and on the other side of the mountain range in Casablanca, up to Rabat. The wave-like movement lasted about 30 seconds. Significant material damage. The police, civil protection and medical and paramedical staff have been mobilized to prepare a possible emergency plan.

The balance of the earthquake is updated minute by minute, as data arrives from the cities and especially from the mountain resorts close to the epicenter. The villages dotting the Atlas are very poor, often have no internet connection and the houses are built with the characteristic pisé wall, made of straw, mud and stones. Great fear especially in the medina of Marrakech, where the most fragile parts of the walls surrounding the historic center have collapsed. Some homes have collapsed, in Jamaa el Fna square the minaret of a small mosque near the historic ‘Café de France’ collapsed.

Damage was reported in the kasbah of Marrakech and house collapses in the north-east area. In the new city there are cracks in the bell tower of the Catholic church of Gueliz. Collapses of facades in Essaouira, on the Atlantic Ocean and in Ouarzazate, in the central South. Thousands poured into the streets of the new city of Marrakech and the alleys of the medina, in panic. Electricity and internet connection were missing for a long time. The switchboard of the Italian embassy in Rabat has received numerous calls, especially from tourists asking to return home. The airports are currently closed and will reopen on Saturday morning.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of life due to the earthquake in Morocco.” Before welcoming the leaders to the G20 in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his closeness to the North African country hit by the earthquake in a tweet. “In this tragic hour, my thoughts go to the people of Morocco – he added -. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May those who were injured recover as soon as possible. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult moment”.

