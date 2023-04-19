7 U.S. embassies in Japan will be fully powered by renewable energy – Xinhua English.news.cn

On April 19, according to Kyodo News, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Emmanuel revealed on the 18th that the consumption power of the country’s embassy in Minato-ku, Tokyo and the consulate general and consulate in Osaka City will all use renewable electricity. Energy to achieve decarbonization. The move will come before the Group of Seven summit (G7 Hiroshima summit) in May. The Biden administration of the United States proposed to decarbonize federal government facilities by 2045, and Emanuel said that “it will take the lead in implementing it as a demonstration.”

According to the embassy, ​​this is the first time that an American embassy of the same size has adopted this measure.

The embassy said the seven facilities, including the ambassador’s residence, could cut annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions equivalent to more than 900 households.

Article source: Interface News

