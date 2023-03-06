Andrey Zakharov & Kateryna Khinkulova

BBC World Service reporter

4 hours ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/BA4C/production/_128829674_63f04355-991d-45a8-ab3a-89b9222c1741.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BA4C/production/_128829674_63f04355-991d-45a8-ab3a-89b9222c1741.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BA4C/production/_128829674_63f04355-991d-45a8-ab3a-89b9222c1741.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BA4C/production/_128829674_63f04355-991d-45a8-ab3a-89b9222c1741.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BA4C/production/_128829674_63f04355-991d-45a8-ab3a-89b9222c1741.jpg 800w” alt=”斯大林画像” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/BA4C/production/_128829674_63f04355-991d-45a8-ab3a-89b9222c1741.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/> image source,Getty Images

When Soviet leader Joseph Stalin died on March 5, 1953, the Soviet Union seemed to be in mourning. But behind the mournful veneer, perceptions of the leader have been mixed. During his reign, millions in the Soviet Union perished in political purges and famine, and millions more endured poverty. There were three boys in the USSR during that time and did not bow to Stalin’s authority.

During the nearly three decades of Stalin’s ruling, he displayed an unquestionable and unquestionable authority to the outside world, and brutally suppressed dissenting opinions.

However, there were simultaneous protests in the Soviet Union. These protests, while infrequent and large in scale, are a good indication that many people are not ideologically aligned with the totalitarian regime.

One of these events took place in the industrial city of Chelyabinsk in the Urals mountains. The Ural Mountains mark the dividing line between Europe and Asia in Russia, and the city is home to a tractor factory.

One spring day in 1946, three teenagers were posting flyers downtown. Local residents queuing for food watched them wearily.

The boys had no glue to put up the leaflets, so they used a paste made of bread soaked in water to stick paper torn from school notebooks to the walls and lampposts.

news/240/cpsprodpb/1086C/production/_128829676_e97b1549-2d29-4ea6-8caa-57900b9ab367.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1086C/production/_128829676_e97b1549-2d29-4ea6-8caa-57900b9ab367.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1086C/production/_128829676_e97b1549-2d29-4ea6-8caa-57900b9ab367.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1086C/production/_128829676_e97b1549-2d29-4ea6-8caa-57900b9ab367.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1086C/production/_128829676_e97b1549-2d29-4ea6-8caa-57900b9ab367.jpg 800w” alt=”1935年，斯大林与农民” attribution=”Corbis via Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/1086C/production/_128829676_e97b1549-2d29-4ea6-8caa-57900b9ab367.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Corbis via Getty Images image captiontext, Despite the widespread perception that Stalin’s era was extremely authoritarian, his Soviet Union was not short of skeptical voices.

“Hungry people, rise up and fight!” The handwriting on the paper was childish, as if it was written by a student.

A woman in line read the flyer and said, “This is written by a thoughtful man.”

The boys are Alexander Polyakov (aka Shura), Mikhail Ullman (Misha) and Yevgeny Gershovich (Genya). The three teenagers, all 13, were led by Shura Polyakov. See also Helping each other through difficulties, uniting and cooperating to create a better future——President Xi Jinping's important speech at the first phase of the 17th G20 Summit leads the direction of global development

news/240/cpsprodpb/232B/production/_128830090_d18f790e-28bf-4824-808f-7b2e7d661ecd.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/232B/production/_128830090_d18f790e-28bf-4824-808f-7b2e7d661ecd.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/232B/production/_128830090_d18f790e-28bf-4824-808f-7b2e7d661ecd.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/232B/production/_128830090_d18f790e-28bf-4824-808f-7b2e7d661ecd.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/232B/production/_128830090_d18f790e-28bf-4824-808f-7b2e7d661ecd.jpg 800w” alt=”长大后的舒拉” attribution=”Polyakov family archive” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/232B/production/_128830090_d18f790e-28bf-4824-808f-7b2e7d661ecd.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Polyakov family archive image captiontext, grown up shura

His family originally came from Kharkiv, Ukraine, and he was evacuated to the Urals during the war, along with his mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. The family of five lived in one room as the city struggled to accommodate the many war evacuees.

Shura’s father was killed in the war. His mother is a lawyer and supports the family.

Genya also grew up without a father, but for a different reason. Born in Leningrad, his father was arrested in 1934, falsely accused of belonging to an underground network planning to overthrow the government, and never returned home without a trace.

Genya’s mother moved to Chelyabinsk to ensure the safety of her two children. She managed to find a job as a secondary school teacher despite her husband being an “enemy of the people”.

Genya’s father was executed before the war, but the family did not learn of his death until much later.

Like Genya, Misha is also from Leningrad. But his family is still alive, and his parents moved to Chelyabinsk at the beginning of the war to work at the local tractor factory. Tractor factories made tanks at the time, not agricultural equipment.

In Chelyabinsk, Misha’s family lived in an extremely crowded environment, and they were even forced to share a room with strangers. The space was separated by pulling up a clothesline and hanging sheets on it.

Three boys attended the same school. Misha and Genya even sat at the same table in the classroom.

Although they were only 13, they were already reading Marx, Lenin and Stalin as part of their school syllabus. They learned from these books that it was wrong to accept what was injustice.

news/240/cpsprodpb/714B/production/_128830092_46e0b7c5-1e5f-45fc-9a5b-5ccd29b8fac7.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/714B/production/_128830092_46e0b7c5-1e5f-45fc-9a5b-5ccd29b8fac7.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/714B/production/_128830092_46e0b7c5-1e5f-45fc-9a5b-5ccd29b8fac7.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/714B/production/_128830092_46e0b7c5-1e5f-45fc-9a5b-5ccd29b8fac7.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/714B/production/_128830092_46e0b7c5-1e5f-45fc-9a5b-5ccd29b8fac7.jpg 800w” alt=”长大后的根亚” attribution=”Gershovich family archive” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/714B/production/_128830092_46e0b7c5-1e5f-45fc-9a5b-5ccd29b8fac7.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Gershovich family archive image captiontext, Genya grew up

They also carefully study the “Internationale”, composed by French revolutionaries during the labor movement in the 1870s, which has since become the favorite song of all those who oppose social injustice. See also EU plans to produce 20% of global chips by 2030 - Xinhua English.news.cn

“The Internationale” became the national anthem of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1944. The boys couldn’t believe that lyrics calling for people to rise up against social inequality were not banned in the Soviet Union.

The boys and their families lived in dire poverty, scraping by on post-war rations and often on the brink of starvation.

There was a popular Soviet joke that in February 1945, as World War II drew to a close, the leaders of the United States, Britain, and the Soviet Union met at the Yalta Conference to discuss the method by which Hitler should be executed.

The joke goes: the then British Prime Minister Churchill suggested hanging; American President Roosevelt came up with the electric chair, but the Soviet leader Stalin believed that the most effective way was to let Hitler eat the rations rationed by the Soviet Union. The joke is that both Churchill and Roosevelt agreed to Stalin’s proposal, saying it would be the cruelest punishment.

news/240/cpsprodpb/BF6B/production/_128830094_136ca9fa-6455-4979-87ab-37cfa917f230.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BF6B/production/_128830094_136ca9fa-6455-4979-87ab-37cfa917f230.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BF6B/production/_128830094_136ca9fa-6455-4979-87ab-37cfa917f230.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BF6B/production/_128830094_136ca9fa-6455-4979-87ab-37cfa917f230.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BF6B/production/_128830094_136ca9fa-6455-4979-87ab-37cfa917f230.jpg 800w” alt=”长大后的米沙” attribution=”Ulman family archive” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/BF6B/production/_128830094_136ca9fa-6455-4979-87ab-37cfa917f230.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Ulman family archive image captiontext, Misha in youth

But not every Soviet was forced to survive on meager food rations. The three boys had a classmate whose father was the director of a local factory.

This classmate’s lifestyle is completely different from theirs: he gets a driver to school every day, he always has a better lunch in his box lunch, and at his birthday party, the boys can drink soda and watch Zhuo Liang projected on the wall. Belling’s film.

Needless to say, the factory director’s family does not have to share a room with strangers, but enjoys spacious and comfortable accommodation. All of this feels like something out of a fairy tale.

Even before the war, living conditions for factory workers in Chelyabinsk were already quite harsh—many lived in basements and bomb shelters. As the war started, Chelyabinsk was made worse by the influx of many evacuees from western Russia.

In December 1943, factory management found as many as 300 workers sleeping in the workshop because they had nowhere else to go. Some said they had no winter clothes, others no shoes. They cannot leave the factory. See also SMS to customers, new "Nice to be WINDTRE" campaign

While people were psychologically prepared to endure hardship during war, their patience with the authorities wore off after the war ended. While rejoicing at the defeat of Nazi Germany, many in Chelyabinsk resented the continued humiliation and lack of livelihood.

news/240/cpsprodpb/10D8B/production/_128830096_6d8d5ef7-6b88-4100-b7f1-e4382eb491a3.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10D8B/production/_128830096_6d8d5ef7-6b88-4100-b7f1-e4382eb491a3.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10D8B/production/_128830096_6d8d5ef7-6b88-4100-b7f1-e4382eb491a3.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10D8B/production/_128830096_6d8d5ef7-6b88-4100-b7f1-e4382eb491a3.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10D8B/production/_128830096_6d8d5ef7-6b88-4100-b7f1-e4382eb491a3.jpg 800w” alt=”战后不久，在车里雅宾斯克拖拉机厂附近开设了一个公园，但生活条件仍然很困难。” attribution=”Chelyabinsk Council Archive” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/10D8B/production/_128830096_6d8d5ef7-6b88-4100-b7f1-e4382eb491a3.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Chelyabinsk Council Archive image captiontext, Shortly after the war, a park opened near the Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant, but living conditions remained difficult.

The three boys heard grown-ups complain about a damp basement, a leaking roof, cooking soup from wild vegetables, not using soap in four years, and many other life problems. They have experienced extreme poverty and feel that they have nothing to fear because they are already poor.

They grew increasingly dissatisfied with observed social injustices and outraged at the discrepancy between Soviet propaganda’s depiction of life in a socialist country and the reality they saw firsthand.

One day in April 1946, the boys tore out a page from their school notebooks and wrote:

“Comrades, workers, look around you! The government keeps explaining that the war is causing our problems. But the war is over. Have you improved? No! What has the government given you? Nothing! You hear about kids having happy childhoods, but your kids are starving. Look around, comrades, and find out what’s going on!”

At first, the boys only put up flyers at night, but after a few days they became bolder and no longer worried about the consequences. They even asked a few classmates to help.

The security service of the NKVD, which later became the KGB and is now known as the Federal Security Service (FSB), quickly found out, and it was not long before they discovered that the anti-government leaflets had been produced by teenagers from these schools.

The handwriting of every student at the school was checked to find the culprit. Children in Chelyabinsk were all asked to write words like “comrade” and “happy childhood”.

news/240/cpsprodpb/15BAB/production/_128830098_e217bbf2-745b-43f8-a9dd-b3459db5e26c.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15BAB/production/_128830098_e217bbf2-745b-43f8-a9dd-b3459db5e26c.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15BAB/production/_128830098_e217bbf2-745b-43f8-a9dd-b3459db5e26c.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15BAB/production/_128830098_e217bbf2-745b-43f8-a9dd-b3459db5e26c.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15BAB/production/_128830098_e217bbf2-745b-43f8-a9dd-b3459db5e26c.jpg 800w” alt=”20世纪40年代末的车里雅宾斯克州共产党会议” attribution=”Chelyabinsk Region Council” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/15BAB/production/_128830098_e217bbf2-745b-43f8-a9dd-b3459db5e26c.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Chelyabinsk Region Council image captiontext, Congress of the Communist Party of Chelyabinsk Region in the late 1940s

Genya was the first to be arrested. Then there’s Shula. At the end of May 1946, Misha was also arrested. Their families were shocked and horrified.

The boys were repeatedly scrutinized by security services. The security services tried to convict them as Nazi sympathizers. The teenagers were outraged: how could a devout Marxist be a Nazi at the same time?

Genya and Shula were tried in August 1946 and found guilty of spreading anti-Soviet propaganda. They were sentenced to three years in a juvenile prison.

It was a horrific experience, and they were routinely beaten and harassed by other young prisoners jailed for criminal offences.

news/240/cpsprodpb/43FB/production/_128830471_5d1b6fcc-2598-464f-a6cf-ae6aed0229b4.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/43FB/production/_128830471_5d1b6fcc-2598-464f-a6cf-ae6aed0229b4.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/43FB/production/_128830471_5d1b6fcc-2598-464f-a6cf-ae6aed0229b4.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/549/cpsprodpb/43FB/production/_128830471_5d1b6fcc-2598-464f-a6cf-ae6aed0229b4.jpg 549w” alt=”米沙老年照片” attribution=”Ulman family archive” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/43FB/production/_128830471_5d1b6fcc-2598-464f-a6cf-ae6aed0229b4.jpg” height=”549″ width=”549″/> image source,Ulman family archive image captiontext, Elder Misha

Misha was lucky that he escaped punishment as he was under 14 when he was arrested. His parents soon moved back to Leningrad, away from the Chelyabinsk security services.

Genya and Shula were also later released, and they were released with a suspended sentence in late 1946. Perhaps their very young age escaped harsher consequences.

But it is also possible that the security services and judges were surprised by the sincerity of these young reactionaries: despite living in the most totalitarian country in history, they still believed that they could protest social injustice and force the government to improve through protest. workers’ living conditions.

news/240/cpsprodpb/921B/production/_128830473_5ba96a2e-d443-4fe0-8b32-9ce4e6b98bba.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/921B/production/_128830473_5ba96a2e-d443-4fe0-8b32-9ce4e6b98bba.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/921B/production/_128830473_5ba96a2e-d443-4fe0-8b32-9ce4e6b98bba.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/549/cpsprodpb/921B/production/_128830473_5ba96a2e-d443-4fe0-8b32-9ce4e6b98bba.jpg 549w” alt=”老年根亚” attribution=”Gershovich family archive” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/921B/production/_128830473_5ba96a2e-d443-4fe0-8b32-9ce4e6b98bba.jpg” height=”549″ width=”549″/> image source,Gershovich family archive image captiontext, Elder Genya

Later, both Mesha and Shura immigrated to Israel. Shula lives in Israel with his wife and has been interviewed by the BBC.

Misha later moved to Australia, where he died in 2021.

Genya was arrested again in the late 1940s, and soon after he was expelled from the university for alleged anti-Soviet tendencies.