Home World 76th UN General Assembly closes
World

76th UN General Assembly closes

by admin
76th UN General Assembly closes

76th UN General Assembly closes

2022-09-13 13:48:11Source: Xinhua News Agency

On September 12, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Klosch (center) took over the gavel symbolizing the power of the President of the General Assembly from the previous President of the General Assembly Shaheed (right).

On September 12, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Klosch (center) took over the gavel symbolizing the power of the President of the General Assembly from the previous President of the General Assembly Shaheed (right).

On September 12, at the UN headquarters in New York, UN Secretary-General Guterres delivered a speech at the closing session of the 76th UN General Assembly.

On September 12, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Shaheed, President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, delivered a speech at the closing session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

On September 12, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Hungarian diplomat Klöch attended a press conference after being sworn in as president of the 77th UN General Assembly.

On September 12, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Hungarian diplomat Kleich (front left) attended a press conference after being sworn in as the President of the 77th UN General Assembly.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of the United Nations/Photo by Evan Schneider)

See also  Face control to control the people: Beijing spends $ 210 billion a year

You may also like

Canada, children will go blind: parents take them...

Kazakhstan: Striking a geopolitical balance at a multi-ethnic...

Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter’s...

UK, protests over the arrests of anti-monarchists: “Damage...

Drawing a blueprint for the development of the...

Pope Francis flying to Kazakhstan: “I’m always ready...

Pope entrusts visit to Kazakhstan to Our Lady...

In a Sydney vault a secret handwritten letter...

King Charles in Belfast is the first time...

Artemis 1 launch date changed, September 27 or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy