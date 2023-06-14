Home » 78 dead as migrant boat sinks near Greece – Xinhua English.news.cn
Xinhua News Agency, Athens, June 14 (Reporter Yu Shuaishuai) Greece’s Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on the 14th that an illegal immigrant boat sank in the waters near southwest Greece that morning, killing 78 people.

According to reports, rescuers have rescued 104 people from the sunken ship and are still searching for missing persons. The Coast Guard said on the 14th that the accident occurred in the Mediterranean Sea near the town of Pylos in the southwest of the Peloponnese Peninsula in Greece. The crew on board were not wearing lifejackets.

Survivors told Greek media that the ship departed from Libya and was destined for Italy.

