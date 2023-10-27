79-Year-Old Former Bank Employee Turned Bank Robber for Love of Cuban Woman

79-Year-Old Former Bank Employee Becomes Bank Robber for Cuban Woman’s Love

Gianni Lasagni, a 79-year-old former bank employee, has shocked the Italian press with his confession of becoming a bank robber out of love. According to reports, Lasagni embarked on a life of crime to please a much younger Cuban woman he had fallen for.

Lasagni, known for robbing pharmacies and banks, was recently arrested again. The Guastalla Radiomobile police detained him after confirming his involvement in a robbery that took place in Verona in April 2019. In that incident, Lasagni disguised himself as an English lord, complete with a wig, and entered a pharmacy, pretending to order Viagra. However, he doused the pharmacist with an irritant spray and made off with the cash from the register.

When questioned about his motives, Lasagni explained that love and revenge were driving forces behind his decision to turn to a life of crime. He claimed that a conflict with the bank he once worked for resulted in financial setbacks and eventually led to his resignation. Additionally, he confessed to falling head over heels for a much younger Cuban woman. The pair spent a year together in Havana and Italy, living on the edge of the law and immersing themselves in what Lasagni described as the carefree island life.

“I was swept away when I lost my mind over a Cuban woman. I trusted carpe diem. Cuba little by little entered my bloodstream like an incurable virus,” confessed the elderly lover, reflecting on his affair.

Lasagni, who refers to his life story as “Peter Pan Island,” compared his actions to the philosophies of Nietzsche, stating, “What is done for love is always beyond good and evil.”

Now, at the age of 79, Lasagni faces an additional eight-month jail sentence for the pharmacy robbery committed in 2019. It remains to be seen whether his infatuation with a Cuban woman was worth the consequences he now faces.

