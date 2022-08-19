[NTD Beijing, August 18, 2022]On Thursday, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council released a poll on cross-strait issues. Eighty-eight percent of Taiwanese people do not agree with the CCP’s military exercises to intimidate Taiwan. Eighty-four percent oppose the CCP’s implementation of one country, two systems. The number of unfriendly Taiwanese government and people is the highest in 20 years.

In a recent poll by the Mainland Affairs Council, 88.3% of Taiwanese people disapprove of the CCP’s actions in response to the CCP’s large-scale military exercises intimidating Taiwan. There are also 88.7% who do not agree that the CCP’s hackers are intruding on information security. In the intention of reunification and independence, 86.1% maintain the status quo in a broad sense, and 84.7% disapprove of the CCP’s one country, two systems. 80.8% think the CCP is not friendly to the Taiwan government, and 66.6% think that the CCP is not friendly to the people of Taiwan.

Qiu Chuizheng, Chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council: “I think the level of unkindness of the CCP towards our government and the people has hit a new high in more than 20 years. Mainstream public opinion is extremely harsh on the CCP’s compound pressure on Taiwan, undermining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and violating our country’s sovereignty. disgust.”

During the KMT delegation’s visit, Lin Zujia, director of the Mainland Affairs Department, participated in the “Seminar on Cross-Strait Relations” via video link, claiming that the KMT adhered to the 1992 Consensus, opposed Taiwan independence, and was criticized and criticized for the CCP’s political views. The MAC also shouted again that it should convey mainstream public opinion in Taiwan.

Qiu Chuizheng: “At a time when the CCP is increasing its complex pressure on Taiwan, the government hopes that the Kuomintang should put Taiwan’s overall interests first, faithfully express Taiwan’s mainstream public opinion, strongly oppose the CCP’s intimidation of Taiwan by force, and do not echo the CCP’s position. And don’t give the CCP a chance to unite the front.”

