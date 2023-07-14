Home » 8 days of strike announced between July and August at Gatwick, London’s second airport
8 days of strike announced between July and August at Gatwick, London's second airport

8 days of strike announced between July and August at Gatwick, London’s second airport

About a thousand airport employees Gatwick – il second most important between 6 London – will strike continuously between 28 July and 1 Augustthen, after a brief resumption of activity, again between 4 and 8 Augusttherefore for a total of eight days of agitation. The union announced it Unite the Union denouncing firm wages ai lower levelsbelow the 1 o’clock threshold£2 an hourbeyond precarious contracts and constants staffing shortages deriving from the heavy personnel cuts made in the pandemic period, in the face of a current full-fledged recovery of flight operations. The workers involved are baggage handlers and al check-in and employees of some private contractors (ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS e DHL Services), convinced of going ahead with the wage dispute after having rejected the proposals received so far from the companies, deemed inadequate. The union said the action will ‘inevitably’ cause flight disruption in the middle of the summer season: involved so far British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, TUI, WestJet e Wizz Air.

