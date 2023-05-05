8 dead, 13 injured in shooting near Serbian capital – Xinhua English.news.cn

8 dead, 13 wounded in shooting near Serbian capital

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 5th: In a village near the town of Mladenovac, about 50 kilometers south of the Serbian capital Belgrade, a gunman drove a motor vehicle and opened fire on passers-by with automatic weapons along the way. The case has resulted in at least 8 deaths and 13 injuries.

The gunman is at large, according to Serbia Radio Television. The police initially identified the suspect as a 21-year-old man and issued a wanted warrant for him.

Senegalese Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said the shooting was an “act of terrorism”.

This is the old town of Belgrade, capital of Serbia, taken on May 23, 2015.Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Predrag Milosavlevich)

According to the N1 TV report, the spokesperson of the Serbian Ministry of the Interior disclosed that the shooting took place at around 23:00 on the 4th in the village of Dubona. The entire police force in Belgrade and the neighboring city of Smederevo, including a special police unit including an anti-terror unit and a helicopter search unit, joined the hunt. All wounded have been sent to hospital for treatment.

According to Serbia’s “Blich” daily report, at least 7 of the 13 injured in the shooting required surgery. The gunman took the gun from his home after an altercation with a young policeman on a school playground in the village of Dubona, killed the policeman and two others in the village before heading to the nearby village of Shepsing, the report said. .

A school shooting that shocked Serbia just happened in Belgrade on the 3rd. A 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire on the elementary school campus where he was studying, resulting in 9 deaths and 7 injuries. The victims included 8 children and a school security guard, and the injured included 6 children and a teacher. The teenage shooter has been taken into custody.

The Serbian government has announced a three-day period of national mourning from the 5th. Serbia’s Minister of Education said that the school shooting was “the worst tragedy that has happened in Serbia and the country’s education system in modern times.” The government then proceeded to promote legislation related to strengthening gun control and criminal responsibility for juvenile crimes. In a statement, the police reminded residents to keep their firearms safe and lock them in safes or cabinets out of the reach of children.

Due to the problems left over from the war in the 1990s, Serbian civilians have a large number of weapons, but there have been few serious shooting incidents in recent years. Therefore, two recent shootings that caused multiple deaths shocked the government and the people of the country. (Shen Min)