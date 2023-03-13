8 dead, 26 injured in US ‘violent weekend’ shootings

2023-03-13

Shooting in Philadelphia

Overseas Network, March 13 According to the US edition of The Sun, major cities in several states in the United States experienced a “violent weekend” from March 10 to 12. Eight people were killed and 26 injured in shooting incidents.

Two shootings occurred in Philadelphia on the 11th, killing a 26-year-old man and injuring at least six others. At least 10 people were injured in a shooting over a “violent weekend” in Chicago.

On the afternoon of the 11th, near a daycare center in Brooklyn, New York, a gunman opened fire and killed four young mothers, and a woman died in the hospital after being shot in the face. The young mother Byfield was disturbed by the shooting, “My children are still young, and the shooting happened during the day, which makes people feel unsafe.” (Overseas Network Li Fang)