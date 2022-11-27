China News Service, November 26. According to AFP citing Italian media sources, on the 26th local time, heavy rains caused landslides on the Italian island of Ischia, killing 8 people so far.

According to reports, mudslides poured into a local town, swallowing at least one house and sweeping cars into the sea. The search for missing persons, evacuation and rescue efforts are currently underway. The nearby city of Naples was sending rescue workers to the scene, but weather conditions made it difficult for them to gain access to the island.

The local government has urged residents on the island of Ischia to stay indoors so as not to hinder rescue efforts.

The Italian Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Prime Minister Meloni was closely monitoring the situation.