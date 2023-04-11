11.04.2023

The 80-year-old Biden is the oldest president in the history of the United States. On April 10, he revealed to the media that he intends to compete for the 2024 presidential throne again. However, as the confrontation between the two parties in the United States deepens, can Biden win the support of voters again?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) US President Biden said in an interview with NBC on Monday (April 10) that he intends to run for re-election in 2024, but “is not ready to announce it yet.” Prior to this, Biden had repeatedly expressed his willingness, but did not make any public announcements.

Reuters pointed out that both Biden and Vice President Harris (Kamala Harris, also translated as He Jinli) have stated that they will run as partners again.

NBC quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that senior officials in the White House are preparing to make a final decision to officially launch Biden’s re-election campaign. At this stage, there are no strong competitors in the Democratic Party. In addition, former US President Trump has been fighting for the nomination of the Republican Party. Friction, all of the above factors affect the decision-making process within the White House.

In February of this year, Biden delivered a State of the Union address, emphasizing the economic achievements he had achieved during his tenure. On the debt ceiling issue, he has said he will not let Republicans “hold the economy hostage.” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress earlier this year that the U.S. could face a debt default in June if the debt ceiling was not raised, but Republican House Speaker McCarthy argued that unless Democrats agreed to cut federal spending, they would oppose it. Raise the debt limit.

The picture shows U.S. President Joe Biden delivering his State of the Union address to Congress on February 7.



Biden’s challenge

However, according to the results of a poll released by the Associated Press in February, only 45% of American adults approve of Biden’s overall performance, while 54% disapprove; aid to Ukraine, but most Americans say it should not come at the expense of their economy.

After last year’s mid-term elections, the Republicans regained their advantage in the House of Representatives; nevertheless, Biden has also said that he believes there is room for consensus between the two parties in the United States, such as issues involving China‘s national security.

In March of this year, Biden proposed a budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which included billions of dollars in Indo-Pacific anti-China funds; some observations pointed out that although the Republican Party hopes to cut government spending, in terms of anti-China, the two parties may be rare. There is cross-party unity and the budget is passed.

(comprehensive report)

