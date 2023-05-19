«800,000 affected»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) At least 54 dead, 185,000 buildings damaged in Myanmar. The passage of Cyclone Mocha has brought the Asian country to its knees. Communication difficulties in the affected areas, where infrastructure was already poor, and the military government’s tight control over information, however, leave the true extent of the casualties and destruction unclear. Cyclone Mocha made landfall from the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, May 14 with high winds and rain hitting a corner of neighboring Bangladesh and a wider swath of Myanmar’s western state, Rakhine. (LaPresse)