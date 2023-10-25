82-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack After Choking on live Octopus in South Korea

Seoul, South Korea – In a shocking incident, an 82-year-old man in South Korea suffered a heart attack after choking on a piece of “live octopus” or san-nakji, a popular local delicacy known for its freshly-cut and still wriggling tentacles.

The incident occurred in the city of Gwangju, near the country’s southern tip, on Monday morning. Authorities at the fire station received a distress call reporting that a piece of san-nakji had become stuck in the man’s throat. Rescuers reached the scene promptly and performed CPR on the man who had gone into cardiac arrest. It remains unclear whether the man survived.

San-nakji, a dish made from a small octopus sliced and served raw, is commonly enjoyed in coastal areas or seafood markets in South Korea. Despite its name translating to “live octopus,” the octopus is actually killed before serving, and its tentacles are cut into portions. However, due to its freshness, the tentacles’ nerves remain active, making them appear to be moving on the plate.

The dish is often served with sesame oil, sesame seeds, and sometimes ginger, boasting a chewy yet satisfying texture. It gained international attention after being featured in a 2015 episode of Anthony Bourdain’s CNN series “Parts Unknown,” where the renowned chef tried various South Korean delicacies, including san-nakji.

This is not the first time that the dish has made headlines for its potential dangers. Local media has previously reported multiple cases of diners choking or even dying after swallowing the tentacles. One notorious case, known as the “octopus murder,” involved a South Korean man who was initially sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for allegedly killing his girlfriend and claiming it was an accident caused by san-nakji. However, he was later acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2013 due to insufficient evidence.

While san-nakji continues to be a sought-after delicacy, incidents like these serve as a reminder of the potential risks associated with consuming live octopus.

