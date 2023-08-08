9.99 euros/month, activation by 14/9

Iliad Flash 180 is the new offer that the telephone operator led by CEO Benedetto Levi offers to new and existing customers making available unlimited minutes and SMS and 180 GB for surfing5G even, to 9.99 euros per month forever. Attention, however, this is a limited-time offer that can be activated – unless extended – no later than September 14th.

Flash 180 is therefore available for:

new numbers portability of own number (MNP) already iliad customers who wish to increase the GIGA available to them. The offer change is free

Below we list all the offers currently available from iliad.

