Home » 9.99 euros/month, activation by 14/9
World

9.99 euros/month, activation by 14/9

by admin
9.99 euros/month, activation by 14/9

Iliad Flash 180 is the new offer that the telephone operator led by CEO Benedetto Levi offers to new and existing customers making available unlimited minutes and SMS and 180 GB for surfing5G even, to 9.99 euros per month forever. Attention, however, this is a limited-time offer that can be activated – unless extended – no later than September 14th.

Flash 180 is therefore available for:

new numbers portability of own number (MNP) already iliad customers who wish to increase the GIGA available to them. The offer change is free

Below we list all the offers currently available from iliad.

See also  What destiny awaits the African continent crowded with countries in transition? ~ Under the Shadow of Hope

You may also like

The Venezuelan Red Cross Accepts Restructuring Board for...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 8th. The tax on...

What country is Niger

Discover what happens in Latin America with the...

Israeli reservists against the Netanyahu government’s justice reform:...

Zoom is an orphan of Covid: it calls...

Charlotte of England is the richest girl in...

“Love Stories and Other Shit”, the new album...

The Health Benefits of Oats: Controlling Cholesterol, Blood...

The pressure of the Islamic State on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy