9 dead and 20 injured – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A fire broke out inside the carriage of a stationary train at the Madurai railway station in southern India. The toll is nine dead and 20 injured. The flames broke out around 5 in the morning until the intervention of the fire brigade two hours later. The fire was allegedly caused by a gas cylinder introduced by some passengers. Accidents on the Indian railway network are said to be frequent. It is one of the largest in the world, with about 22 million travelers a day. Most of the misfortunes are attributed to poor maintenance and human error. (LaPresse)

Aug 26, 2023 – Updated Aug 26, 2023, 12:06pm

