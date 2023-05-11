9 dead in Kenya due to unknown infectious disease

Securities Times Net News, CCTV news, according to Kenya’s Ministry of Health on the 10th local time, an unknown infectious disease appeared in the country’s Marsabit County, which has killed 9 people and infected more than 80 others.

Local medical staff said that most of the patients had flu symptoms, yellow eyes and severe headaches. The first case appeared two weeks ago. They reported to the Ministry of Health in time and tested the patients. Since some patients tested positive for malaria, the Ministry of Health stated that the possibility of a local malaria outbreak could not be ruled out. The Ministry of Health said it was expanding testing to determine the cause, while taking steps to prevent the spread of the disease.