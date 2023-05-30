Home » 9 injured among adults and children – Corriere TV
9 injured among adults and children – Corriere TV

9 injured among adults and children – Corriere TV

nine people, 5 adults, 3 children and a teenager were injured in a shooting occurred in the late afternoon of May 29 on the crowded boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida. The Ap reports it. According to the police there was a fight between two groups of people which, when gunfire exploded, caused a general stampede in the crowd gathered during Memorial Day. One of the injured was operated on but they are all in stable condition. At least one person has been arrested but police are looking for other suspects.

May 30, 2023 – Updated May 30, 2023, 07:46 am

