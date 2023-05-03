9 killed and 7 injured. «He had the list of children to hit»- breaking latest news

I am 9 victims of a shooting that took place in the primary school Vladislav Ribnikar, in the center of Belgrade, where Kosta Kecmanović, fourteena pupil of the same school (in Serbia the cycle of primary schools is 8 years), opened fire with a pistol.

8 children and the caretaker of the institution diedwhile others 6 pupils and a teacher were injured. The director of the Tirsovo children’s clinic Sinisa Ducic said that three children were hospitalized after the shooting: two have lower limb injuries but are in good condition, while a girl was rushed to the operating room with severe brain injuries.

The Serbian police arrested the person responsible for the massacre in the courtyard of the institute. The boy showed up at school this morning around 8:40 armed with the father’s 9 caliber pistol with some spare magazines, and several Molotov cocktails. The Minister of Education Branko Ružić and the Minister of Health Danica Grujičić also arrived at the scene. According to the testimonies of some classmates, it is a “excellent” boy who has always behaved in an impeccable manner.

At 13:15, a extraordinary press conferencewhere the Minister of Education Branko Ružić, the Minister of Health Danica Grujičić and a representative of the MUP took part.

According to information released by Serbian law enforcement agencies, the teenager was planning the attack for at least a monthand even had drew sketches of the institute's classes, making a list of the people he intended to hit. According to statements by the father of a student at the school, the boy broke into her daughter's classroom, hitting the teacher and another student, while the comrades took shelter under the benches. It was the same Kosta to notify the policeonce the massacre is over.