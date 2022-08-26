Justice will not fill the void of little Olivia’s death. But the child’s family, who was the victim of a gang shootout in Liverpool at just 9 years old, demanded the punishment of the culprit and so it will be. Police today announced that a man, 36, has been arrested and suspected of being the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in the Dovecot area. The police have specified that it is a man from the Huyton area, arrested “after an operation” started last night “with armed agents in the county of Merseyside”. For him also two counts of attempted murder.

The fact has shocked and moved the United Kingdom, and beyond. Little Olivia was about to go to sleep on Monday night when her mother, Cheryl Korbel, heard noises in the street and opened the door to find out what was going on. The little girl followed her. At that moment in front of their house an armed man had opened fire on two other men. And, noticing the open door, one of them slipped into the Korbel house to seek safety from the hitman who was chasing him. Olivia’s mother tried in vain to close that door, but the man fired into her house, hitting the woman in the wrist and the child in her chest. There was nothing for the little one to do: she died after being transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Yesterday, after days of manhunt, a 35-year-old man was arrested, Joseph Nee, the likely target of Olivia’s killer, who was shot and wounded Monday evening. The man – with a three and a half year sentence for theft and other crimes – has no ties to the child’s family and is in stable condition in the hospital. Today, however, the probable killer was put in handcuffs, while all of Liverpool continue to not give peace.