9-year-old pupil with list of classmates “to be killed”, episodes of emulation after the massacre in Belgrade,

The day after the massacre in Belgrade, with a 13-year-old who killed nine people including 8 comrades declaring himself a “psychopath”, in the Serbian capital but also in other Serbian and Balkan locations there have been episodes of emulation by boys and young pupils. A trail of episodes, As reported by the media, in the morning the Belgrade police received news that a pupil of only 9 years old who attends the third grade of the ‘Desanka Maksimovic’ primary school has drawn up a list of other pupils he intends to kill. The boy, who in the past would have revealed problems, was summoned by the police for an interview.

A similar incident was reported to the police concerning an eighth grade pupil of ‘Miloje Vasic’ primary school in Kaludjerica municipality, a suburb of Belgrade. The boy, with a companion, would have developed a plan and a list of names on the model of the preparations made by the perpetrator of yesterday’s massacre at the Vladislav Ribnikar institute. Both pupils, together with their parents, were summoned by the police for an interview. Also in Belgrade, a 16-year-old former pupil of the ‘Rudjer Boskovic’ primary school, she lightly injured her peer and a teacher with a knife, before being stopped by the police. In Bihac, a city in the far north-west of Bosnia-Herzegovina, a young man was arrested today for threatening to carry out a massacre similar to yesterday’s in Belgrade at the local Institute of Economics. “The boy who killed eight students is a king for me!”, Wrote the young man on social media. Meanwhile, the teenager, who is in a health facility and whose parents have been arrested, it was negative in the toxicological tests to which it has been subjected in the last few hours. Some media yesterday speculated that the boy might have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the massacre.