90 people poisoned at girls’ primary school in northern Afghanistan – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Kabul, June 5 (Reporter Zhao Jiasong and Zou Xuemian) An official in Sarpul Province in northern Afghanistan said on the 5th that a collective poisoning incident occurred on the 4th at a girls’ elementary school in Sancharak District of the province, resulting in 90 people being poisoned.

“77 students, 7 teachers, 5 parents, and one other school staff were poisoned at Faizabad Girls’ Primary School. At present, the condition of the poisoned person is stable.” Mufti, head of the Information and Culture Department of Sarpul Province Amir Saripuri said in an interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency.

The official added that relevant departments have opened an investigation into the incident, but gave no other relevant details.

Local villagers said that the poisoned people were sent to the hospital one after another on the 4th.