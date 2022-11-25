(Fighting New Crown Pneumonia) 9,219 new cases in Hong Kong hit a new high in more than two months

China News Service, Hong Kong, November 24 (Reporter Han Xingtong) The Center for Health Protection of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 24th that as of 00:00 that day, there were 9,219 new positive cases of the new crown virus in Hong Kong, a new high since September 11. The Center for Health Protection stated that in the past week, the number of daily new cases, cases involving institutions, and new hospital admissions all recorded an increase.

Of the new cases that day, 8,500 were local cases, including 1,775 positive cases of nucleic acid tests and 6,725 positive cases of rapid tests. There were also 719 imported cases. The Hong Kong Hospital Authority (HA) announced that 13 newly confirmed patients died in public hospitals in the past day.

Zhang Zhujun, director of the Infectious Disease Division of the Center for Health Protection, said that in the past week, the average number of confirmed cases per day was 7,900, an increase of about 24% from the previous week. Among them, there were about 7,300 local cases, an increase of about 25%, while imported cases increased by about 21.5%. Zhang Zhujun mentioned that the death cases also increased by 14.7% in the past week, reaching 78 cases.

The number of infections involving residential care homes, especially residential care homes for the elderly, has risen. Zhang Zhujun said that in the past week, 79 residential care homes for the elderly had cases, involving 116 residents and 11 staff members; 31 cases had occurred in residential care homes for the disabled, involving 43 residents and 2 staff members.

Liu Jiaxian, the general administrative manager of the Hospital Authority, said that in the past week, more than 1,500 new crown patients were hospitalized in the facilities of the Hospital Authority, and this number has increased by about 40% compared with the beginning of October. The number of newly admitted patients with new crowns has also increased every day. Recently, about 350 patients have been admitted to the hospital every day. Among the hospitalized patients, the number of critical and serious patients has risen to more than 100 per day. (Finish)

