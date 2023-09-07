9MQ interview with Fulolvio GrimaldI. From the BRICS that change the world to the return to Ustica

9MQ with Marzia di Sessa interview Fulvio Grimaldi

today’s live link.

Subjects

Who is behind the blow given to Macron by Repubblica, exhuming a Giuliano Amato to make him say what he and almost everyone has always said about NATO and probably French responsibility, in the 1980 downing of Itavia’s DC9 on Ustica, with the 81 dead passengers and other witnesses subsequently made to disappear in various ways, together with the radar recordings and the logbook of the US aircraft carrier Saratoga, also engaged in that night battle.

Peep out, given the referents and political godfathers of the “revealing” newspaper, the USA of Biden and Israel of Netaniahu, both interested in occupying the spaces that France has had to abandon thanks to the anti-colonial revolutions of African people, democratically interpreted by the military of those countries.

Is it the last proxy war that the USA, with NATO on a leash, is waging in Ukraine, “down to the last Ukrainian” (and various anonymous mercenaries), against Russia? No, it’s the umpteenth, after the defeats of the US armies directly involved in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan and which have caused dangerous repercussions in a public opinion dissuaded from wars by coffins wrapped in the stars and stripes flag. The Ukrainian proxies are joined by those of ISIS and various Al Qaeda in the wars in Libya, Syria, the Iraqi resistance and in the colonialist destabilisations-stabilisations of various other states (such as Boko Haram in Nigeria) and corrupt, exploited and often social sectors militarized, as in Iran, or Myanmar.

The attack on the Roman theater by Sandro Torella, an actor engaged in the anti-system front, with threats and insults addressed to him and the conductor

Andrea Colombini, indicates that, starting from objectives that are not of the first organized political level and, indeed, not recognized by many as protagonists of political, social and cultural antagonism, we move on the level of silencing any divergent opinion with respect to operations in about climate, pandemics, WHO dictatorship, military and social wars. A significant popular response to the liberticidal manoeuvres, however carried out in a far more ferocious way than with writing on the walls against secondary objectives, will take place on 9 September in Trento, the city chosen as a guinea pig for extreme forms of surveillance, control and repression.

The BRICS, hope of humanity. The BRICS summit, now grown from 5 to 11 members and on the pretext of becoming a bloc of 40 countries constituting a radical alternative to the opposition of the blocs supported by Western imperialism, prefigures the real New World Order, based on equality, international law , mutual respect, sovereignty and collaboration. A decisive block, given that in its increased configuration, it represents the majority share of the world‘s landmass, population and GDP.

And Assange? After much hesitation, the two major parties in Australia, a country of which Julian is a citizen, resolved to plead his case with the White House. The response of Antony Blinken, Secretary of State and first class hawk, did not even take into account this precious ally in the anti-Chinese Indo-Pacific quadrant. There can be no leniency for anyone who has denounced the emperor’s nudity and exhibited his decomposing body.

Finally, we talk about Trump and the electoral prospects in the country from which nothing good can ever come from now. But listen to this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

