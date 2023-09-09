9th ‘Francis Courtyard’: Commemorating 800th Anniversary of the Franciscan Rule

“The 9th ‘Francis Courtyard’ Event Commemorates 800th Anniversary of Franciscan Rule Approval in Assisi”

Assisi, Italy – The 9th edition of the highly anticipated “Francis Courtyard” event will take place in Assisi, the birthplace of Saint Francis, from September 14th to 16th. A press conference, held recently at the Franciscan Hospital in Assisi, unveiled the details of this year’s event, which aims to commemorate the 800th anniversary of the papal approval of the Franciscan Rule.

The theme chosen for this year’s event is “Live by the Rules”, emphasizing the enduring relevance of the canons written by St. Francis eight centuries ago. The conference, held at the Franciscan House of Asia and the West, showcased an extensive program featuring 30 meetings, performances, film screenings, visits, and various activities for children.

Promoted by the Franciscan Residents of Asia and the West, the event seeks to foster a culture of fraternity. Father Moroni, a resident Franciscan, together with Bishop Sorrentino of the Diocese of Assisi, the Mayor of Assisi, and other key figures, presented the “Francis Courtyard” event to the public. Father Cesareo, director of the Communications Office of the Franciscan Congregation of Asia and the West, provided an overview of all the projects and activities planned for the occasion.

Speaking during the press conference, Father Moroni articulated the hopes of the Franciscan community, stating that the “Francis Courtyard” aims to encourage public debate with a sense of fraternity. He added that the event rests on the belief that “everyone is a treasure of ‘good’ that benefits the public.” Father Moroni referred to the Franciscan Courtyard as an “intellectual experience of friendship”, asserting that rules are necessary for a happy and joyful life.

Bishop Sorrentino also highlighted the importance of rules in his address, stating, “For St. Francis, the rule is the gospel. For us Christians, it is to be what we are, free men in Christ.”

Father Cesareo expanded upon the theme of rules, likening them to “railings” for a good life. He expressed his hope that the “Francis Courtyard” event would transcend the walls of the church and become a cultural movement promoting brotherhood and a sense of collective identity.

The event will count on the participation of social and church representatives, intellectuals, experts and scholars, entrepreneurs, and journalists. On the final day, September 16, a special event titled “The Gospel is Life: Francis’ Rule” will take place, culminating in a theatrical performance that concludes the three-day “Francis Courtyard” event.

For more information and updates on the “Francis Courtyard” event, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

