

A 15-year-old boy in Bangladesh played hide-and-seek at the port and “hid” 3,700 kilometers abroad

[A15-year-oldboyinBangladeshplayedhide-and-seekattheportand”hid”abroad3700kilometersaway 】#Boy port hide and seek hiding container was pulled abroad# According to the “New York Post” report, recently, Fahim, a 15-year-old boy from Bangladesh, was playing hide-and-seek with his friends at the port. He hid in a container and fell asleep. The container was then loaded onto a merchant ship bound for Malaysia. Fahim was found six days later in a Malaysian port, 3,700 kilometers from Bangladesh. Fahim was starved, dehydrated and had a fever before being taken to hospital. Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Ismail said the case was not human trafficking and was indeed related to games.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.