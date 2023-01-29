Home World A 15-year-old boy in Bangladesh played hide-and-seek at the port and “hid” 3,700 kilometers abroad_Sina News
A 15-year-old boy in Bangladesh played hide-and-seek at the port and “hid” 3,700 kilometers abroad

[A15-year-oldboyinBangladeshplayedhide-and-seekattheportand”hid”abroad3700kilometersawayYun sad】#Boy port hide and seek hiding container was pulled abroad# According to the “New York Post” report, recently, Fahim, a 15-year-old boy from Bangladesh, was playing hide-and-seek with his friends at the port. He hid in a container and fell asleep. The container was then loaded onto a merchant ship bound for Malaysia. Fahim was found six days later in a Malaysian port, 3,700 kilometers from Bangladesh. Fahim was starved, dehydrated and had a fever before being taken to hospital. Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Ismail said the case was not human trafficking and was indeed related to games.

