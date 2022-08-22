Home World A 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly slashes people: she claims to kill her mother and younger brother for preview surveillance footage exposed – yqqlm
World

A 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly slashes people: she claims to kill her mother and younger brother for preview surveillance footage exposed – yqqlm

by admin
A 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly slashes people: she claims to kill her mother and younger brother for preview surveillance footage exposed – yqqlm

Original title: 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly hacked people: she claimed to kill her mother and brother for rehearsal surveillance screen exposure

The scene of the crime captured by the surveillance camera (screenshot from Fuji.com, Japan)

Overseas Network, August 22ndAccording to a report by Japan’s Fuji News Network on the 22nd, on the evening of the 20th local time, a random attack with a knife occurred on the streets of Shibuya District, Tokyo, Japan. A 15-year-old girl slashed a mother and daughter seriously with a knife. The suspect later confessed that the murder was a rehearsal to kill his mother and brother.

Surveillance cameras near the scene released by police showed the teenage girl following behind the attacked mother and daughter and gradually approaching the two. Investigators said the suspect took three knives and said, “Go to a cram school.” After leaving his home, he got off the train at Shinjuku Station and walked to the crime scene. She also confessed that she couldn’t bear the disgust for her mother, and thought that her brother would be very painful to see his mother killed, so she wanted to kill her mother and brother, and the killing was for rehearsal.

The scene of the crime scene (screenshot of the video of Japan’s Fuji News Network)

After the incident, the girl claimed to “want to be sentenced to death” and has been arrested for attempted murder. (Zhang Ni from Overseas Network)

Editor in charge: Zhang Ni, Li MengReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Foreign media: the United States, Britain, France and...

Seoul, large military exercises with the US start...

This year’s No. 9 typhoon “Masa” will generate...

A random killing incident occurred in Tokyo, Japan:...

Taiwan authorities’ ignorance of job-hunting fraud has sparked...

Kiev: Russian stronghold of Kherson destroyed. Zelensky: no...

Attack against the Dugins, the third hypothesis: “They...

Six months into the conflict, Kiev is preparing...

A regiment of the air force of the...

In Moscow for the release of Brittney Griner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy