(ANSA) – BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, FEBRUARY 26 – A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized in intensive care at Bassano (Vicenza) hospital after being struck by meningococcal meningitis, type B. The patient, whose prognosis is confidential, is a resident of a town in the Vicenza area. The young man had gone to the emergency room with symptoms that triggered the suspicion, later confirmed by the tests. The Public Health and Hygiene Service of Ulss 7 Pedemontana has taken steps to reconstruct the movements of the minor and this afternoon already distributed a prophylaxis to the closest contacts, who have in the meantime been identified, about sixty people. (HANDLE).

