A 20-meter cake for Banjaluka City Day | Info

Banjaluka is celebrating the City Day today in commemoration of liberation from fascism in 1945.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

On this occasion, around 19:00 the mayor of Banja Luka, Draško Stanivuković, together with guests from the region, symbolically cut a cake more than 20 meters long at the fountain in Mladen Stojanović Park.

The cake is composed of letters that form the message “Banjaluko happy city day”.

After enjoying the cake, the people of Banja Luka and the guests will enjoy a fun program that will be provided by Banja Luka performers Andrej Pucarević, Maja Tatić, Vanja Mišić, Sanja Zelić Čolić, Maja Manojlović and Marija Šestić.

The City Administration stated that the Banjaluka City Day celebration program will continue next week.

“On Thursday, April 27, the program will begin with a tribute to our heroes, and the laying of wreaths is planned at four locations in the city. A central laying of wreaths is planned at the Memorial to the Fallen Fighters of the Second World War on Fallen Fighters Square, representatives of the city of Banjaluka will lay wreaths and honor the victims of the Great Traitor Process at the Sveti Pantelija cemetery, at the Monument to the Fallen Krajišniki and at the Monument to the 12 Babies in the city center,” announced the City Administration.

In honor of the Day of the City of Banjaluka, in addition to the traditional reception for delegations, a formal academy will be held on April 27 starting at 6:00 p.m. in the “Borik” Sports Hall, and in the evening on the promenade near the City Administration, a concert by Boris Režak and the group “One Tri”, which is the city’s gift to all citizens and guests of the largest city of Srpska.

