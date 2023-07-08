Home » A 23-hour strike by Trenitalia and Italo personnel has been called for Thursday 13 July
A 23-hour strike by Trenitalia and Italo personnel has been called for Thursday 13 July

A 23-hour strike by Trenitalia and Italo personnel has been called for Thursday 13 July

The unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Ferrovie they called a national strike by Trenitalia and Italo personnel, scheduled from 3 am on Thursday 13 July until 2 am on Friday 14 July. In this time slot, therefore, the normal operation of rail transport may not be fully guaranteed.

During the strike the national races listed in the will be guaranteed widespread tables by Trenitalia and those of regional trains in the time slots most used by commuters (6:00-9:00 and 18:00-21:00).

